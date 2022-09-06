Delaware County man gets 25 years for sexually exploiting a child

(WBNG) -- The U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday that a Delaware County man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually exploiting a child and distributing and possessing child pornography.

The DOJ said, as part of his guilty plea, Jeremie Hoyt, 42, of Davenport, N.Y. admitted he used a child to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions of that conduct. In August 2019 and November 2020, he produced a sexually explicit photograph of the child, the DOJ said.

He later distributed the sexually explicit image and video over the Internet to other users on a messaging application and he still possessed the sexually explicit image and video on his iPad when law enforcement searched his home in April 2021, the DOJ noted.

Hoyt is also facing a 30-year term of supervised release when he is released from prison.

