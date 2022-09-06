Endicott sex offender sentenced to prison for failing to register email account

By WBNG Staff
Sep. 6, 2022
SYRACUSE (WBNG) -- The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thomas E. Cargill, 56, of Endicott was sentenced to 18 months in prison for failing to update his sex offender registration by maintaining an unregistered email account.

The DOJ said Cargill was also sentenced to a 10-month consecutive term of imprisonment because he violated the conditions of his supervised release and committed new criminal conduct as he failed to answers questions truthfully to his probation officer and possessed an undisclosed internet-capable device.

In addition, Cargill was also ordered to pay a special assessment of $100. After his imprisonment, he will face 20 years of supervised release.

The DOJ, in part of his previous plea agreement, Cargill admitted from Nov. 5, 2016, to Nov. 13, 2021, he failed to register a Google email address he created on Sept. 24, 2016, as required by the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

The initial conviction of Cargill required him to register as a sex offender due to a previous conviction in 2008 for child pornography possession in Maryland.

