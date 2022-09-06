(WBNG) -- The YWCA is inviting resident to come party with them like its 1898 at their ‘Ghouls Night Out’ at the Killmer Mansion, on Oct 29.

The organization said guest will have the opportunity to participate in many fun activates such as psychic and tarot readings, spirit paintings, and even a costume contest.

They said all funds raised will go towards supporting the organization and tickets are now on available on ywcabinghamton.org

