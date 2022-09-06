Little Creek Farm shares journey from small farm stand, to successful business

OWEGO (WBNG) -- When Jacob and Danielle Reeves purchased their 26 acre farm in 2017, they didn’t know much about farming.

“My wife and I lived in an apartment until we bought this place and when we finally bought this place, everyone encouraged us to get animals,” said Jacob Reeves. “So we got cows, chickens, pigs -- we were all in.”

Reeves said his family’s farming efforts got off to a rocky start. It wasn’t until the start of the pandemic when things really began to take off.

“When COVID hit, my daughter suggested we start selling some eggs on the side of the road,” he said.

The family opened up a self-serve farm stand in front their home to share with the community. Soon after, they started to add other fresh farm products like meat and honey.

The family sold out of items every day and because the demand was so high -- they decided to turn their old barn and silo into a farm store.

“As soon as we opened up here and had the freezers in the store, we sold out instantly,” Reeves said. “We’re having a hard time filling the demand that’s for sure.”

The store has everything from candy, homemade donuts made by Reeves’ daughters, handmade soaps and a variety of food.

Reeves partners with other farms in the area to sell their goods in the store as well.

“What I like to do is support other local farmers and producers. We have Howland’s Honey, that’s all local honey,” he said. “We also have some goat products that’s all from local farmers.”

The Reeves family is grateful for the support they have received, and hope to continue expanding the store in the future.

The family will also be selling Christmas trees during the holiday season.

“I owe it all to the Lord -- obviously the Lord has helped us build our business, and my family, and the neighbors,” said Reeves. “Without the neighbors’ support, we wouldn’t have this.”

Little Creek Farm is located on 2027 Day Hollow Road. More information on the farm can be found here.