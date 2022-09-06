More Rain
Another gray day
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Flood Watch for Susquehanna County until 8 AM Tuesday.
Flood Watch for Delaware, Sullivan and Wayne Counties until 12 PM Tuesday.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. Fog. 0-.50″ 60% High 70 (66-72) Wind NE 5-10 mph
With a front stalled, and a low running along this front, we’ll have some rain and showers into Tuesday.
Showers continue Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Early clouds and a few showers Thursday, but as high pressure moves in, we’ll have increasing sunshine. Sun
and dry weather continues Saturday into Sunday.
A low to our west will give us some showers Monday.