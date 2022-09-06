The organization donating school supplies to an entire school district

(WBNG) -- According to the National Retail Federation, families will spend between $650 to $860 on school supplies which is up from 8% to 10% over last year.

To help families, The Franklin Community Education Foundation is donating school supplies to every student in the school district.

According to Trish Tyrell, the Vice President of the organization, this is no easy feat.

“The Franklin community has a lot of pride around the school and in supporting the kids,” said Tyrell. “We fundraise throughout the Community Education Foundation, all year-round which includes an annual bake sale, a poinsettia sale in the winter, hanging baskets sale in the spring, and a lemonade stand in in the summer. We also have generous donors that come from foundations or others who support either the foundation in general or specific programs.

The Foundation was formed to help close the gap in school budgets. They provide funding for additional learning opportunities, special classroom projects and “hands-on” learning experiences that may no longer be in upstate New York.

In addition, they provide funding for number of things like college credit courses, field trips (admission, food, travel), books, robotics equipment to use in classrooms and more.

The idea to start providing school supplies started in 2022.

“When COVID originally happened back in 2020, course, there was a lack of opportunity in terms of field trips and extracurricular activities at the school,” said Tyrell. “So when we were looking at possibly going back to live classrooms for the 2020 21 school year, we felt that we could best help people by offering school supplies at that time.”

They help over 200 students in the Franklin School District and their neighboring school district in Otego. All supplies are provided on the first day of class.

The organization holds meetings on the third Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Franklin Community Center. They invite everyone to participate and to learn more about their mission. Their annual bake sale is on September 23rd, which will help with next year’s school supply donations.

To learn more about the Franklin Community Educational Foundation you can visit the link by clicking here.