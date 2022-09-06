Sen Bridge Wellness offers relief through salt therapy

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5:30pm Newscast.
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE (WBNG) -- People suffering from respiratory issues, allergies, eczema or people who simply want to relax and rejuvenate may find relief in the form of salt.

Salt therapy, also known as Halotherapy, is a holistic treatment that disperses tiny particles of salt into the air.

Halotherapy is practiced in a controlled environment, such as a salt lounge or salt cave.

Nicole Silva, owner of Sen Bridge Wellness, said the salt particles that are inhaled can help cleanse and remove buildup in the respiratory tract.

“It can treat so many things, but the most important part of course is to get the inflammation down and to thin mucus,” said Silva. “So, when you take over the counter drugs that thin your mucus out -- it’s really the same effect. Except this is all natural.”

She said particles that land on the skin can also help balance the skin’s PH, skin inflammation and regenerate the skin.

All salt used is medical grade, and even children can partake in salt therapy. Silva said she wants to make halotherapy as affordable and accessible to local families.

More information on salt therapy at Sen Bridge Wellness Center’s salt caves can be found here.

Most Read

NYSEG is preparing for high winds expected to move across the state Monday.
More than 5,800 NYSEG customers without power in Broome County
Crews battling flames in Bainbridge building fire
Crews battle building fire in Bainbridge
Rainfall and power line down causes hundreds of Vestal residents without power
Flooding on I-88 causes lane closures, traffic delays
Troopers find 2 dead brothers in Oswego County murder suicide

Latest News

How reading can help reduce stress
County issues reminder to drivers as the school year begins
Binghamton Rotary Club presentation showcases the presence the KKK had within the Southern Tier.
New York Farm Laborers Wage Board makes changes to farm worker’s overtime
Village of Johnson City Hall
Village of Johnson City hold public board meeting to discuss overdose prevention centers