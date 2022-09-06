Sen Bridge Wellness offers relief through salt therapy

GREENE (WBNG) -- People suffering from respiratory issues, allergies, eczema or people who simply want to relax and rejuvenate may find relief in the form of salt.

Salt therapy, also known as Halotherapy, is a holistic treatment that disperses tiny particles of salt into the air.

Halotherapy is practiced in a controlled environment, such as a salt lounge or salt cave.

Nicole Silva, owner of Sen Bridge Wellness, said the salt particles that are inhaled can help cleanse and remove buildup in the respiratory tract.

“It can treat so many things, but the most important part of course is to get the inflammation down and to thin mucus,” said Silva. “So, when you take over the counter drugs that thin your mucus out -- it’s really the same effect. Except this is all natural.”

She said particles that land on the skin can also help balance the skin’s PH, skin inflammation and regenerate the skin.

All salt used is medical grade, and even children can partake in salt therapy. Silva said she wants to make halotherapy as affordable and accessible to local families.

