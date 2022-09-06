Showers could linger into midweek

Tonight: Scattered showers continue. Chance of rain is 60%. Low: 58-63

Wednesday: 60% chance of occasional scattered showers. High: 63-69

Wednesday Night: Cloudy with fog and drizzle. Low: 57-62

Forecast Discussion:

Scattered showers continue through tonight and some heavier downpours could develop. Any heavy rain could possibly lead to some localized flash flooding. The chance of flooding is LOW but not zero. Lows stay in the upper 50s to low 60s. Some more scattered showers are possible Wednesday.

Thursday brings a smaller chance of some showers and we’re hopeful to see some late afternoon breaks of sun. The chance of showers is 30% and highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Friday on into next weekend will be quiet with sun and warmer weather returning. Highs get back to near 80.