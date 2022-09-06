Southern Tier Tuesdays: Windsor Corn Festival-Windsor Partners awarded $2,000 grant

WINDSOR (WBNG) -- The Windsor Corn Festival and Tractor Show-Windsor Partners is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

The Windsor Partnership is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life of the Greater Windsor Community. Windsor Partners Treasurer Elaine Card said Windsor is a small community and the partnership helps assist with various projects.

“We’ve helped the community with grants, creating a comprehensive plan, we’ve hosted the Windsor Corn Festival for four years and before that we had Family Fun Day,” Card said. “We try to be community oriented and help the community.”

Currently, the Windsor Partners are working on a project to update the Rail Trail, which runs a mile through Windsor.

Windsor Partners host an annual Windsor Corn Festival and Tractor Show.

“We had about 1,000 attendees at this year’s festival and it’s completely free to the public,” Card said. “The theme of the festival is corn so there’s a lot of different corn-type food and corn hole.”

Card said this annual corn festival was adapted from the previous, “Family Fun Day” event.

The grant money will be used towards operational expenses for the Windsor Partners and expenses associated with the corn festival.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.