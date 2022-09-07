Binghamton Rotary Club presentation showcases the presence the KKK had within the Southern Tier.

(WBNG) -- From 1922 to 1927, the Ku Klux Klan has an active organization in Tioga County along with other parts of the Southern Tier.

For a brief period of time, they had their headquarters in Binghamton.

Local Historian Edward Nizalowski told 12 News some of the first reports of KKK activity was a cross burning in Owego in Dec. 1922. Not long after in Mar. of 1923 Binghamton, Johnson City, and Endicott receive flyers of the KKK’s arrival in the area and the Klan was looking for members.

In the following years, official chapters of the KKK opened in many communities. Throughout the Southern Tier the Klan would conduct cross burnings, rallies and parades; According to Nizalowski in 1924 the headquarters in Binghamton held a statewide convention

He told 12 News the Klan’s beliefs can still be felt in the Southern Tier today.

“Unfortunately the attitudes and values that many people have not gone away,” he said. “we’ve seen various hate crimes of one sort or another, and prejudice continue on to the present day”

He predicts although they might not be wearing hoods and cloaks there are still members of the Klan in the Southern Tier and those who sympathize and continue the Klan’s beliefs.

“It’s just important to understand how influential the clan was,” he told 12 News. “Where did these views come from? How can we combat them so that we’re living in a much more peaceful multi-racial society?”

The Binghamton Rotary Club will be having a series of presentations in Sept. focusing on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.