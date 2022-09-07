‘Chalk the Walk, have the Talk’, Suicide Awareness & Prevention

(WBNG) -- BC SAFE Coalition is hosting its third annual week of action, “Chalk the Walk, Have the Talk” in observance of World Suicide Prevention Day.

During this week of action, the community is asked to use chalk to beautify sidewalks and pavement with messages/images of hope and resilience.

“This event is an opportunity to encourage community members to have the conversation that it’s okay not to be okay,” Supervising Public Health Educator/ Broome County Opioid Overdose Prevention Coordinator Marissa Knapp said. “We want people to chalk messages of hope, a sunshine, a rainbow just encouraging people to talk about mental health.”

This campaign kicks off on Sept. 10 on World Suicide Prevention Day and continues through Sept. 16.

BC Mental Health Community Systems Coordinator Heidi Mikeska said addressing the stigma around suicide is critical, and it’s important to have open conversations.

“Just ask the question, ‘Are you okay?’ ‘How can I help you? more often then not if you can let them have a conversation with you that’s the best first step and then from there, you can say, ‘let’s see where else we can get some resources or some help or connections,” Mikeska said.

Help promote suicide prevention, mental wellness, and stigma reduction during the third annual “Chalk the Walk, have the Talk.”

Post pictures of your work on social media and tag BC SAFE Coalition.

Enter your chalk art online to be considered for a prize. The art contest opens Sept. 10 and ends Sept. 16 at 11:59 p.m.