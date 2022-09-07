County issues reminder to drivers as the school year begins

(WBNG)-- With the school year starting to begin, the Broome County Office of Emergency Services is reminding drivers that if you illegally pass a school bus you will be caught and fined.

“Between new classes, homework, tests, club sports, and everything else the school year brings students and their parents have enough to worry about,” said Broome County Executive Jason Garnar. “The bus ride to and from school shouldn’t be one of them”

Drivers that approach a school bus that is stopped picking up or dropping off children and has at least one flashing red light must remain stopped until the bus continues moving or signals them to pass.

Busses throughout most of the county are equipped with cameras; These cameras activate when the stop arm extends.

This allows videos and photos to be taken automatically when a vehicle illegally passes a bus.

The Stop-Arm program launched in Jun. 2021 and recorded more than 3,000 violations in its first full year.

“That’s 3,076 times drivers in Broome County chose to ignore a school bus’s flashing lights and extended stop arm and put our children in danger,” said Garnar.

Each initial violation comes with a $205 fine which is issued to drivers by mail; second and third violations in an 18-month period are $275 and $300.