Endwell man sentenced to prison for vehicular assault, possession of stolen property

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that Brandon W. Carlson, 21, of Endwell was sentenced after pleading guilty to vehicular assault in the second degree for operating a vehicle while impaired and causing an injury to another.

He was also sentenced for attempted criminal possession of stolen property in the second degree, the district attorney’s office said.

Carlson is set to spend two and one-third to seven years in prison and is ordered to pay over $45,000 in restitution.

The DA office stated that on Oct. 11, 2021, Carlson was found in the Town of Union after he stole a Dodge Ram truck and led New York State Troopers on a high-speed chase. Carlson was driving at speeds around 80 mph within a 30 mph area.

The chase ended when Carlson struck a car in a crash that caused a serious physical injury to the other driver of the vehicle within the area of Country Club Road and Stark Avenue in the Town of Union, the DA said.

At the time of the crash, Carlson was found under the influence of methamphetamine, the DA office said.

“When someone makes the conscious decision to operate a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, the results can be tragic for all involved,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak. “Carlson ruined the lives of his victims as well as his own life. He must now be held accountable for his actions.”