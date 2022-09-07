Farm to Market Road gets 20 MPH speed zone between middle and high school

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- The Maine-Endwell School District is alerting drivers to a speed zone change between its middle and high schools.

The stretch of Farm to Market Road between the two school buildings is now a 20 MPH zone. The new speed zone limit went into effect on Tuesday. Drivers will need to follow the new zone change between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Regarding the change, the district issued the following statement:

While we recognize it will take people time to acclimate, the change is meant to provide additional time for motor vehicles to react to students who may be crossing the street, turning in or leaving the campuses, and for overall safety during school hours. Over thirteen hundred students and two hundred faculty and staff attend and work at both buildings during the school year. While we have been fortunate to date, we are always seeking ways to improve our students, faculty, staff, and visitors’ safety.

The decision was made in partnership with the Town of Union and Broome County.