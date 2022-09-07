Financial Tip: Student Loan Forgiveness

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) -- In this week’s Financial Tip RJ Barber of Visions Investment Services discusses student loan forgiveness.

“The Biden Administration plans to forgive up to $10,000 of federal student loans for borrowers who make less than $125,000 annually and haven’t received a Pell grant,” Wealth Management Advisor RJ Barber said. “Pell grant recipients will receive up to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness.”

To contact RJ and his team at Visions Investment Services, visit the website here.

