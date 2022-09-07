Former Vestal business owner sentenced for failing to pay $322K in payroll taxes

By Matthew Benninger
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VESTAL (WBNG) -- The US Department of Justice announced Wednesday that the former owner of the Vestal Diner was sentenced to prison for tax fraud.

The Department of Justice said Nezir “Nick” Boljevic was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison for pleading guilty to willful failure to pay federal payroll taxes, a felony.

The DOJ said Boljevic admitted he owned the Vestal from 2007 to 2017 and failed to make payroll tax payments to the government with respect to his employees, including social security and Medicare taxes.

“Boljevic withheld the payroll taxes from his employees’ paychecks but did not report the withholdings or turn the money over to the Internal Revenue Service,” the DOJ said. “To avoid IRS collection efforts, Boljevic repeatedly put Vestal Diner in the names of a series of nominee owners with different Employer Identification Numbers for tax purposes, even though Boljevic remained the true owner and operator of Vestal Diner.”

In total, Boljevic failed to pay $322,516 in payroll taxes to the IRS between 2007 and 2017. Boljevic does not own the Vestal Diner anymore. Boljevic will need to pay the money in restitution to the IRS.

He will serve a three-year term of supervised release after completing his prison sentence.

