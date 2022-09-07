How reading can help reduce stress

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
VESTAL (WBNG) -- Annually, Sept 6. is recognized as “National Read a Book Day”; Library Director of Vestal Library Paul Chapman said this holiday is a great way to escape reality and relieve stress from your everyday life.

“You get to get away from the hectic stresses of everyday life and to be apart of a different story and i think that has its benefits its a way to relax and calm down and be in another place in another time” said Paul Chapman.

Chapman said National Read a Book Day encourages all to sit back relax and read a book. He said there are many benefits associated with reading which includes lower stress, and improving concentration and memory.

He said the national holiday is the prefect way to find a book for you to get stuck into.

“I think reading is a way for us to experience life through someone else’s eyes its just like art, its just a different type” said Paul Chapman.

He added he believes reading is something that should be celebrated, and this holiday is one kids and adults can enjoy together.

