How reading can help reduce stress

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Annually, Sept 6. is recognized as “National Read a Book Day”; Library Director of Vestal Library Paul Chapman said this holiday is a great way to escape reality and relieve stress from your everyday life.

“You get to get away from the hectic stresses of everyday life and to be apart of a different story and i think that has its benefits its a way to relax and calm down and be in another place in another time” said Paul Chapman.

Chapman said National Read a Book Day encourages all to sit back relax and read a book. He said there are many benefits associated with reading which includes lower stress, and improving concentration and memory.

He said the national holiday is the prefect way to find a book for you to get stuck into.

“I think reading is a way for us to experience life through someone else’s eyes its just like art, its just a different type” said Paul Chapman.

He added he believes reading is something that should be celebrated, and this holiday is one kids and adults can enjoy together.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.