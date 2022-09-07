More clouds and rain

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, a few showers, drizzle. 0-.10″ (.25) 40% High 68 (64-70) Wind E Calm-5 mph

wbng (wbng)

With a low off the coast, we’ll have some showers today. These will be scattered with a decreasing chance of

showers into the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight with fog.

Early clouds and a few showers Thursday, but as high pressure moves in, we’ll have increasing sunshine. Sun

and dry weather continues Friday, Saturday and into Sunday.

A low and an associated front to our west will give us showers Monday and Tuesday.