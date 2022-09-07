More clouds and rain

Nicer weather later in the week
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, a few showers, drizzle. 0-.10″ (.25) 40% High 68 (64-70) Wind E Calm-5 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

With a low off the coast, we’ll have some showers today. These will be scattered with a decreasing chance of

showers into the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight with fog.

Early clouds and a few showers Thursday, but as high pressure moves in, we’ll have increasing sunshine. Sun

and dry weather continues Friday, Saturday and into Sunday.

A low and an associated front to our west will give us showers Monday and Tuesday.

Most Read

Crews battling flames in Bainbridge building fire
Crews battle building fire in Bainbridge
NYSEG is preparing for high winds expected to move across the state Monday.
More than 5,800 NYSEG customers without power in Broome County
Part of Binghamton frat condemned by city code enforcement
Water Street Parking Space
Binghamton to open 45-space parking lot for holiday season
Rainfall and power line down causes hundreds of Vestal residents without power

Latest News

NOT A WASHOUT
Showers could linger into midweek
wbng
More Rain
IMPACTS MAINLY BENEFICIAL
Heavy rain threat exists overnight
wbng
A wet Labor Day