Paula’s Coffee House hands out community-donated supplies ahead of school year

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- One Endicott business is making sure students and families have what they need as school begins this week.

Paula’s Coffee House was serving more than coffee and pastries Wednesday; it was also handing out school supplies that it had been collecting the past month with members of the community.

“We did it for a few weeks and I thought whatever we can get, just a bit would help, and people came out with boxes of stuff of things to help,” said Owner Danielle Connor.

Connor collected a variety of notebooks, pencils, crayons, paper, folders and pencil boxes for students. She said the community support for the project has been great.

“Every time we do something like this, the community around here comes out and it’s been overwhelming,” Connor said. “It’s nice to see that people are still willing to help out.”

Connor said she hopes to continue to help families in the future and that some families have already picked up some supplies.