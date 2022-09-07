Sunshine slowly builds in

Tonight: Cloudy and damp. A few passing showers possible. Low: 56-62

Thursday: 30% chance of a few showers through midday with clearing developing. High: 69-75

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Fog. Low: 52-58

Forecast Discussion:

A few showers may develop and linger overnight and into about midday Thursday but there will be a lot of rain-free time through the period. Clouds win out tonight but begin to thin through Thursday. Lows tonight will be in the 50s to low 60s and highs tomorrow in the low to mid 70s.

Friday on into next weekend will be quiet with sun and warmer weather returning. Highs get back to near 80.

Early next week turns unsettled with a 40% chance of showers Monday through Wednesday. Highs remain seasonable in the low 70s.