Weis Wednesdays: Fight Hunger

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- Weis Markets Jamie Lauver joined Around the Tiers to discuss Weis Markets 15th annual Fight Hunger campaign.

“We are working with CHOW to make donations and CHOW will use those donations to give back to local communities and those who are struggling with food insecurity,” Lauver said. “We’ve been doing this program since 2008 and since then we’ve donated over five million dollars to local organizations.”

Find cooking tips, healthy recipes, and special deals at local Weis Markets here.

