Elected officials react to death of Britain’s longest reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II
(WBNG) -- Queen Elizabeth II, who was the longest reigning monarch in Britain’s history, died Thursday afternoon.
The queen’s death came hours after the major news networks and the Associated Press reported that her health was in rapid decline.
Moments after her death, elected officials took to social media to express their condolences. They are posted below:
President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden via Twitter:
Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff via Twitter:
New York Governor Kathy Hochul via Twitter:
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf via Twitter:
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi via Twitter:
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer:
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand via Twitter:
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy via Twitter:
Congresswoman Claudia Tenney via Twitter:
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau via Twitter: