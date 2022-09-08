Elected officials react to death of Britain’s longest reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II

(WBNG) -- Queen Elizabeth II, who was the longest reigning monarch in Britain’s history, died Thursday afternoon.

The queen’s death came hours after the major news networks and the Associated Press reported that her health was in rapid decline.

Moments after her death, elected officials took to social media to express their condolences. They are posted below:

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden via Twitter:

Our statement on the death of Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/0n7pmVVg2w — President Biden (@POTUS) September 8, 2022

Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff via Twitter:

Queen Elizabeth II lived an incredible life of service and had a profound impact on countless lives and historic events. We send our condolences to the Royal Family and join the people of the United Kingdom and all those around the world who mourn her loss. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 8, 2022

New York Governor Kathy Hochul via Twitter:

Queen Elizabeth II was a force on the world stage for decades and an inspiring female leader who leaves a lasting legacy.



New York joins the people of the United Kingdom and all those who are mourning in honoring her life, and we send our prayers to her family. pic.twitter.com/9Q3RiHKrCJ — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 8, 2022

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf via Twitter:

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi via Twitter:

Today, Americans join the people of the United Kingdom in mourning the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Over her seven decades on the throne, Her Majesty was a pillar of leadership in the global arena and a devoted friend of freedom. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) September 8, 2022

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer:

As U.S. Senate Majority Leader, I took to the Senate floor to remember Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.



We offer our deepest sympathies and prayers to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/xC8am2qZOu — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 8, 2022

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand via Twitter:

Queen Elizabeth II led with grace, conviction, and dedication to her people. My heart goes out to her family and to all who loved her. — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (@gillibrandny) September 8, 2022

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy via Twitter:

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II represented what it means to lead with conviction, selflessness, and faith in God and in her people.



She led her people with grace, showing what servant-leadership means in principle and in practice.



I join the world in mourning her loss. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) September 8, 2022

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney via Twitter:

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth leaves behind a tremendous legacy. She was a titan on the world stage and a force for incredible good. She will always be remembered as a woman of duty, honor, integrity, and compassion.



May she Rest In Peace, and may her example live with us always. https://t.co/DTYNBeQ9Y0 — Rep. Claudia Tenney (@RepTenney) September 8, 2022

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau via Twitter: