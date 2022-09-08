Experts say a chip shortage is hampering many U.S. electronic industries

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Starting Wednesday, Binghamton University will be hosting their 33rd annual Electronics Packaging Symposium, which will highlight the global supply chain challenges.

Experts said a chip shortage is significantly slowing down some major us industries which include those who produce cars, cellphones, and laptops. Mark Poliks, professor at Binghamton University and Director of the Center of Advance Microelectronics said, the COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted the global supply chain.

“It put us behind, and its also put an enormous backlog in the logistic system of delivering products that are actually available today that are simply not getting to the manufacturing lights” said Mark Poliks.

He said the pandemic also has caused a lack of employment in the industry making it hard for most business.

“The crisis consist of the fact that companies who need to manufacture product to deliver to costumers cant get the raw material they need on time. In many cases those components need to be manufactured themselves, and delivered; and in other cases, it’s because there being held up in shipment and cant get to manufacturing facilities” said Mark Poliks.

Poliks said this symposium is a great way to insure the improvement for the future of electronics, and he is happy to have everyone together again to speak face to face about these issues and what they can do to fix them.

