A gloomy start to the day

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with increasing sun. Early showers. 0-.05″ 20% High 76 (74-78) Wind N Calm-5 mph

wbng (wbng)

Early clouds and a few showers Thursday, but as high pressure moves in, we’ll have increasing sunshine. With

mostly clear skies and light winds tonight, we’ll have dense fog tonight.

Sunshine and dry weather continues Friday and Saturday. Early sun with increasing clouds Sunday.

A low and an associated front to our west will give us clouds and showers Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.