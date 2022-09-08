Residents voice concerns over housing crisis at Binghamton City Hall

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Stakeholders of Broome County held a housing justice rally Wednesday to address the housing crisis in the community.

During a virtual Binghamton City Council meeting, residents called in and shared their concerns with the council -- urging our local government to respond to the housing issues that are impacting families throughout the area.

Recently, Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham proposed a zoning law that would restrict student housing in certain areas of the city in an effort to create more housing for families.

However, Citizen Action Community Organizer Salka Valerio said the proposed legislation is not enough, and more action needs to be taken.

“It’s hard for a lot of people to have access to housing. There’s not enough emergency shelters,” said Valerio. “It’s to the point where people are going to the Y, and they’re giving people tents to sleep in under the bridge, which is unacceptable.”

Some of the measures residents are calling for include more income-based housing, rent control, an Eviction Diversion Program, and a stronger code enforcement that will hold both landlords and housing companies accountable for code violations.

Valerio said she would also like to see a housing task force implemented to help address these issues.

“In 2018, there was a housing task force that had a lot of really good recommendations for the city to take on the housing crisis. I would like to see some of those recommendations taken seriously and put into action,” she said. “I want to see the city working with people who are actually on the ground helping these houseless communities to come up with real resolutions. People who are impacted are the ones who know what to do.”

The Stakeholders are a group of local advocates that help inform tenants of their rights, as well as assist people facing housing insecurity through fundraising and donating resources like food or hygiene products.

“We as a community take care of each other. If the resources aren’t available, we have to make those resources available ourselves -- so get involved where you can,” said Valerio.

More information about the Binghamton Tenants Union can be found here.