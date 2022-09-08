‘Softball 4 Hope’ to be played on Sept. 11, details here

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VESTAL (WBNG) -- A friendly competition between local Firefighters & Police Officers, “Softball 4 Hope,” returns Sunday.

Softball 4 Hope is an annual charity softball game organized to raise money to help alleviate the financial burdens associated with cancer.

Cops 4 a Cause President Scott Pauly said this year’s competition will be, “The Finest vs. The Bravest.” The participating teams include firefighters from Johnson City, Binghamton, and Endicott and police from Port Dickinson, Vestal, Endicott, Johnson City, Binghamton, Broome County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police.

Cops 4 a Cause is a group of active & retired local law enforcement members who raise funds for the community through various events, such as Softball 4 Hope.

“I think it’s an opportunity for the community to get together and I think we have a duty as Americans to ensure that we do our part to recognize what 9/11 really meant to this country and do our part to make sure that we always remember the people who were lost,” said Stae Senator Fred Akshar (R, NY-52). “This game displays two organizations coming together and I think there’s a recognition that they’re stronger together they’re doing their part to recognize 9/11 but also raising money to give back locally.”

Softball 4 Hope will be held Sept. 11 at Binghamton University baseball stadium at 1 p.m.

A special 9/11 ceremony will be held at the start of the game.

