Some weekend uncertainty

But also some sun
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear. Areas of fog. Low: 47-57

Friday: Morning fog. Mostly sunny. High: 78-82

Friday Night: Areas of fog. Mainly clear. Low: 52-57

Forecast Discussion:

A quiet overnight is in store with a few clouds and some fog. Lows range in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Friday into the weekend will be quiet with sun and warmer weather returning. Highs get back to near 80.

Some uncertainty has crept into the forecast for Sunday, however. A low in the Gulf of Mexico may spit a weak disturbance and a slug of precipitation into the area overnight Saturday into Sunday. For the time being, since this is a new development, we’ll keep the chance of rain at 20%. This could rise pending the materialization of the disturbance.

Wathcing Sunday
Wathcing Sunday(WBNG)

Early next week turns unsettled with a 60% chance of showers Monday and Tuesday. Highs remain seasonable in the low 70s. Some rain may linger Wednesday, too, with a 30% chance of rain. Highs will be in the low 70s.

