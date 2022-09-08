Suspect involved in bow & arrow shooting accepts plea deal

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- An Endicott woman accepted a plea deal for her role in a bow & arrow shooting that occurred in late July.

The Broome County District Attorney’s Office noted that Savannah Perry accepted a plea deal in court for attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

The district attorney’s office said Perry will be sentenced to six months in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

On July 26, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person being shot with a bow & arrow at an abandoned location in the Town of Binghamton.

Perry, along with another individual, was found hiding in the garage of a residence on Powderhouse Road.