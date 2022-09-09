28th Annual Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival

NORWICH (WBNG) -- A free exhibition of juried art & fine crafts returns to Norwich for it’s 28th year Saturday.

Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival Vice President Laura Parker said the annual arts festival is held the weekend after Labor Day.

“This is a juried art festival so the vendors there who sell their wears have to apply and go through and application process,” Parker said. “It’s a 2-day festival, rain or shine, free admission and everyone is welcome.”

Vendors are both in-state and out of state.

“People travel to come to this festival,” Parker said. “Colorscape Chenango has made the ‘Sunshine Artist’ top 200 arts festival in the nation.”

The festival will feature artist demonstrations, music, arts and entertainment on three different stages.

“Roughly 10-12,000 people come to Norwich to experience this arts fest and I love that it brings my hometown alive,” Parker said.

Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival is Sept. 10 & 11 in Downtown Norwich.

Saturdays fest runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is free.