A foggy start, but...
Get ready for some sun!
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 78 (76-82) Wind S Calm-5 mph
With high pressure over the Mid Atlantic, we get a return of sunshine and dry weather Friday and Saturday.
With clear skies at night, we’ll have patchy fog.
Increasing clouds and a couple afternoon showers Sunday.
A low and an associated front to our west will give us clouds and showers Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Skies will be partly cloudy Thursday with seasonable temperatures in the 70s.