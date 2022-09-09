A foggy start, but...

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 78 (76-82) Wind S Calm-5 mph

wbng (wbng)

With high pressure over the Mid Atlantic, we get a return of sunshine and dry weather Friday and Saturday.

With clear skies at night, we’ll have patchy fog.

Increasing clouds and a couple afternoon showers Sunday.

A low and an associated front to our west will give us clouds and showers Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Skies will be partly cloudy Thursday with seasonable temperatures in the 70s.