Half and half weekend

Tonight: Mainly clear. Valley fog is possible. Low: 49-59

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 77-81

Saturday Night: Cloudy. 40% chance of showers toward morning. Low: 58-63

Forecast Discussion:

A quiet overnight is in store with a few clouds and some valley fog. Lows will be in the 50s.

The weekend starts dry and sunny but rain has continued to creep into the Sunday forecast. A low in the Gulf of Mexico will eject a weak disturbance northeast and a slug of precipitation follows it into the area overnight Saturday into Sunday. The chance of rain Sunday is around 60%. It will turn muggy and some rain showers could be steady to heavy at times. No major issues are foreseen at this time, but stay on top of the forecast.

Sunday showers (WBNG)

Early next week remains unsettled with a 40% chance of showers Monday and 70% Tuesday. Highs remain seasonable in the low 70s. Next Wednesday through Friday looks tranquil with sn and clouds and highs in the low 70s.