Hochul: Binghamton theatre, workshop nominated for Register of Historic Places

(WBNG) -- On Friday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the New York State Board of Historic Preservation recommended adding 27 properties to the State and National Registers of Historic Places.

Two of the recommended properties are in Binghamton. They include the Cameo Theatre and Sheltered Workshop for the Disabled Building.

The Cameo Theatre was built in 1928 and was designed by architect Gerald G. Schenck. Hochul’s office noted that the walkable theatre was once common in small towns.

The Sheltered Workshop for the Disabled Building was built in 1947 and provided vocational training, employment, and medical care for thousands of residents of Broome County who lived with physical and mental disabilities.

“New York is defined by its diverse culture and history, and we will continue efforts to keep our state’s inspiring story alive,” Governor Hochul said. “Adding these 27 sites to the State and National Registers will provide support and resources to preserve their rich heritage and help ensure future generations of New Yorkers can continue to be inspired.”