Hochul signs legislation to support 9/11 victims, first responders and their loved ones

(MGN)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul signed a legislative package Friday to provide support to 9/11 victims, survivors and their families. The 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks is Sunday.

Hochul’s office said the support will help to remove barriers and delays from Victim Compensation Fund and workers’ compensation claims.

“New Yorkers will never forget the horrific events of Sept. 11, 2001 and we will never forget the bravery and sacrifice of the civilians and first responders who live were forever changed,” Governor Hochul said. “As we mark the twenty-first anniversary of the terror attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and in Pennsylvania, I am honored to sign these five new laws that will support and honor those whose lives were transformed on that terrible day.”

The legislation establishes an alternative method for Victim Compensation Fund awards, requires the Victim Compensation Fund Award to Process Injury Claims Equally to Death Claims, provides a presumption for worker’s compensation claims for any health issue or death for those who aided in 9/11-related rescue and extends the deadline for filing disability claims for qualifying World Trade Center conditions.

The legislation also includes renaming a portion of the state highway system as the “Port Authority Police Officer James W. Kennelly Memorial Highway.”

