Maine-Endwell High School Varsity Football team welcomes young students back to school

Endwell(WBNG) -- To ease those first day jitters the Thursday, the Maine-Endwell Varsity Football team helped students start the school year with a high five.

Students from Homer Brink Elementary, Maine Memorial Elementary, and Maine-Endwell Middle School were all greeted by the High school football players as they walked into the new school year.

The Maine-Endwell High school Principal said he believes this event is a great way to introduce the kids to their role models.

“The kids certainly look up to them and its a wonderful opportunity for our children to see the older students cause some day they’ll be there” said Linda Kelly, Principal of Homer Brink Elementary.

Kelly said this is their first time having this event, and after seeing the joy on the faces of the students shes excited to bring this back again next year. She also said this is the schools first normal school year post pandemic, and she cant wait to see what this new school year holds.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.