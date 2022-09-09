Poliovirus detected in more wastewater near New York City

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says the state is stepping up its polio-fighting efforts as the virus was detected in the wastewater of yet another county in the New York City area.

Health officials began checking for signs of the virus in sewage water after the first case of polio in the United States in nearly a decade was identified in July in Rockland County, which is north of the city.

The latest detection involved a wastewater sample collected last month in Nassau County on Long Island, directly east of the city.

The lone confirmed case in New York involved an unidentified young adult who was unvaccinated.

