WBNG collects more than 500 backpacks for its annual drive

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- WBNG collected 522 backpacks for its annual back-to-school drive.

The backpacks, which were donated by the community, will be available at Broome County Catholic Charities at 100 Main St. in Binghamton.

The drive ran from early August to Sept. 2. Backpacks were dropped off at Tioga State Bank locations, Hatala Orthodontics and Endwell Family Physicians.