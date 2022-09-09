What’s next for the United Kingdom after the Queen passed? Binghamton University professor weighs in

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday afternoon. 12 News spoke to one Binghamton University professor on the impact her death has had on the world.

The queen has been on the throne for more than 70 years and was a constant presence in the world. The queen was the head of state and yet she did not have much political power.

Professor Andrew Walkling said the queen was a figurehead for the people and her responsibilities were mostly ceremonial; He said this gives her death more of a cultural impact than a political one.

“The loss is really felt around the world because of how long she was on the throne, the role she played, and because of the personal feelings, people developed for her even if they had never met her,” Walkling told 12 News.

However, he said King Charles III has not been as apolitical in the past as his mother was.

“So we now have someone coming onto the throne who has some political opinions and has expressed them in the past,” Walkling told 12 News. “That may lead people to doubt whether the monarchy can stay above politics the way it did throughout Elizabeths’s 70 years on the throne”

Walkling said many people in the United Kingdom would like to abolish the monarchy and the queen’s death may give them the opportunity to do so.

However, he told 12 News the new heir to the throne, Prince William, is beloved like Queen Elizabeth and he might be a reason the people keep the monarchy going forward.

“The monarchy has a great deal of stability and longevity in England,” said Walkling. “I think that’s part of the reason people have been willing to continue it even as its role in society has changed tremendously.”

He told 12 News the queen herself represented stability and she was a grandmother figure to the nation. He said the loss is felt around the world as she was not just the queen of England but 14 other countries as well.