SUNY Broome annual 9/11 day of remembrance

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Binghamton (WBNG)-- As we near the 21st anniversary of 9/11, Friday morning SUNY Broome held their annual remembrance ceremony to reflect on the tragic event.

Community members and leaders stood for a moment of silence outside the Darwin R. Wales center on campus as they payed their respects to the lives lost. Senator Fred Akshar spoke at the event saying this is a moment in history we will never forget.

“Each of us must do our part to honor those sacrifices everyday, it is a renewed commitment to our communities to each other and to service and as I stand here today on this very moment I would argue that we need that commitment now more than ever” said Senator Fred Akshar.

The president of SUNY Broome Kevin Drumm, said as the new generation enters college its important to educate them on this topic.

“They don’t know that we sat glued to our television for hours, where every channel replayed the heart breaking images of explosions falling debris and other things and thick clouds of smoke they don’t remember running to the nearest read cross to donate blood, and attending community candle lit visuals they don’t remember the collective feeling of overwhelming grief” said Kevin Drumm.

He said having this annual event is a way to share with those who did not live through it how much it changed the world.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Vestal business owner sentenced for failing to pay $322K in payroll taxes
Residents gather in front of City Hall to address the housing crisis in the community.
Residents voice concerns over housing crisis at Binghamton City Hall
Endwell man sentenced to prison for vehicular assault, possession of stolen property
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Part of Binghamton frat condemned by city code enforcement

Latest News

The boosters are called bivalent boosters; meaning they are made to better protect against the...
mRNA biochemist weighs in on bivalent Covid-19 boosters
“It still hits hard” - NY National Guard Master Sergeant reflects on time at Ground Zero
NY National Guard Master Sergeant reflects on time at Ground Zero
NY National Guard Master Sergeant reflects on time at Ground Zero
9/11 Day of Remembrance
9/11 Day of Remembrance