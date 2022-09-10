SUNY Broome annual 9/11 day of remembrance

Binghamton (WBNG)-- As we near the 21st anniversary of 9/11, Friday morning SUNY Broome held their annual remembrance ceremony to reflect on the tragic event.

Community members and leaders stood for a moment of silence outside the Darwin R. Wales center on campus as they payed their respects to the lives lost. Senator Fred Akshar spoke at the event saying this is a moment in history we will never forget.

“Each of us must do our part to honor those sacrifices everyday, it is a renewed commitment to our communities to each other and to service and as I stand here today on this very moment I would argue that we need that commitment now more than ever” said Senator Fred Akshar.

The president of SUNY Broome Kevin Drumm, said as the new generation enters college its important to educate them on this topic.

“They don’t know that we sat glued to our television for hours, where every channel replayed the heart breaking images of explosions falling debris and other things and thick clouds of smoke they don’t remember running to the nearest read cross to donate blood, and attending community candle lit visuals they don’t remember the collective feeling of overwhelming grief” said Kevin Drumm.

He said having this annual event is a way to share with those who did not live through it how much it changed the world.

