Watching Football Instead of Yardwork for Sunday......

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Winds 3 – 7mph out of the south. Low: 60.

Sunday: Cloudy start with rain entering the area around late morning. Some of the rain could be steady at times. Winds out of the south/southeast at 3 - 7mph. Chance of precipitation 80%. High: 70.

Sunday Night: Cloudy with a slight chance for a shower. Chance of precipitation 30%. Low: 65.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with some breaks of sun with a chance for an afternoon shower or rumble of thunder. Chance of precipitation 40%. High: 71 Low: 62.

Tuesday: A morning shower or rumble of thunder until 12:00pm and then clouds will decrease giving way to partly sunny skies by midafternoon. High: 71 Low: 51.

Sunday rain (WBNG)

Discussion: Overnight we’ll see clouds on the increase as a warm front moves through the area giving us a cloudy start to our Sunday. Rain will move in late morning and remain throughout the afternoon until moving out around 7:00 – 8:00pm Sunday evening.

Monday will start off cloudy with some sun breaking through during the day. This will give rise to a chance for a shower or slight chance for a thunderstorm Monday afternoon into the evening with high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The chance for showers and a rumble of thunder will remain Tuesday morning until noon. Clouds will decrease giving rise to partly sunny skies Tuesday afternoon with temperatures in the low 70s. Our midweek through late week looks dry with mainly sunny conditions Wednesday – Friday with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The start of next weekend looks good with a mostly sunny Saturday with temperatures in the lower 70s.