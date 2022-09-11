Another wet stretch

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers. 0-.15″ 30% Low 60 (56-62) Wind SE 3-8 mph

wbng (wbng)

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. T-.25″ (1.00″) 60% High 72 (68-74) Wind S 5-10 mph

A south breeze is bringing Gulf moisture to the area. We’ll have clouds, showers and fog in the forecast tonight.

A low to our west and an associated cold front will give showers and thunderstorms Monday. Gusty winds and

heavy rain are possible. Showers and thunderstorms linger into the night.

We’ll have showers Tuesday. A better chance early in the day.

High pressure moves in for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

We’ll have to watch a front dipping in from the north. This will put some clouds into the forecast for the weekend.