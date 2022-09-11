Another wet stretch

More soggy weather
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers. 0-.15″ 30% Low 60 (56-62) Wind SE 3-8 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. T-.25″ (1.00″) 60% High 72 (68-74) Wind S 5-10 mph

A south breeze is bringing Gulf moisture to the area. We’ll have clouds, showers and fog in the forecast tonight.

A low to our west and an associated cold front will give showers and thunderstorms Monday. Gusty winds and

heavy rain are possible. Showers and thunderstorms linger into the night.

We’ll have showers Tuesday. A better chance early in the day.

High pressure moves in for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

We’ll have to watch a front dipping in from the north. This will put some clouds into the forecast for the weekend.

Most Read

The boosters are called bivalent boosters; meaning they are made to better protect against the...
mRNA biochemist weighs in on bivalent Covid-19 boosters
Johnson City quarterback Peyton Brzozowy (3) runs in the backfield during his team's 14-13 win...
12 Sports Overtime: Week One
Residents gather in front of City Hall to address the housing crisis in the community.
Residents voice concerns over housing crisis at Binghamton City Hall
Hochul: Binghamton theatre, workshop nominated for Register of Historic Places
UHS reunites children and caregivers during NICU reunion

Latest News

Sunday Rain
Watching Football Instead of Yardwork for Sunday......
Sunday showers
Half and half weekend
wbng
Get ready for some sun!
Wathcing Sunday
Some weekend uncertainty