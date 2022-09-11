“Chalk The Walk” brings suicide awareness to Maine-Endwell

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Saturday was World Suicide Prevention Day and to show support, Maine-Endwell High School participated in “Chalk The Walk”.

Students were able to draw or write encouraging and positive messages on the sidewalk at the school. Chalk and art supplies were available, along with face painting to promote the message of hope.

Student volunteers at the event said it is important to talk about mental health. They said there are more people with mental health needs than the public realizes.

Volunteer Maya Hayden said it is important for people to know they are not alone.

“No one is alone in this world,” Hayden said. “It can be hard or something small, but nothing is too small not to talk about.”

The event took place during the high school’s varsity football game, which allowed students to be on stand-by with information promoting suicide prevention and mental wellness.