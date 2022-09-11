UHS reunites children and caregivers during NICU reunion

(Nick Golluscio)
By Nick Golluscio
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- UHS held its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit reunion at Otisiningo park Saturday.

The event reunited parents and children with physicians, nurses, and other caregivers who provided special care or treatment for them after their child was born.

Families were able to enjoy food, face painting, music and more.

Those in attendance were happy to reconnect -- as the process created a special bond between patient and caregiver.

“A lot of time we take care of babies for an extended period of time, and they always hold a special place in our hearts,” said NICU Nurse Erin Perry. “I think having an event where we can bring everyone together to see how far they have come and reconnect with the families helps both ends, and comes full circle.”

The NICU is intensive care for babies, where providers give extra support until the baby is ready to go home with their parents.

“The support is there for life,” said Nursing Assistant Melissa Gutchl. “We care about our babies and our graduates. We love when they stay in touch with us, and we love when they send us birthday cards and Christmas cards. This event is just proof of that.”

UHS said in a statement that caring for premature and ill babies is a privilege for the team.

