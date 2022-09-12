Apple picking season is back!

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT
TOWN OF CHENANGO (WBNG) -- With the fall season quickly approaching, it marks the perfect time for apple picking.

People interested in picking some farm-fresh apples can find 13 varieties of the fruit at the Apple Hills.

Co-owner David Johnson, also known as Farmer Dave, said each apple on the orchard has its own unique taste -- some sweet, some tart.

“We’re getting geared up for a nice apple season. We were a little worried earlier in the year because it was so dry and our apples were a little small, but recently we got the nice weather. So, our apples are going to be big, beautiful and tasty,” said Johnson. “Between now and Halloween, we’ll have something new. If you try an apple this week, you come back next week and it will be a whole different apple.”

Johnson said this year, the farm has added some new activities for local families to enjoy.

“We’ll keep you busy all day long. We can serve you breakfast or lunch, pick some apples, and later on take the kids out to the corn maze. Something new this year is U-pick sunflowers,” he said. “The flowers are beautiful, and I think people will be very pleased with them.”

In addition to being a fun activity for the family, Johnson said apple picking also helps educate the community about farming and where their food comes from.

Apple Hills apples are $1.15 a pound. More information on the different activities being offered this apple picking season can be found here.

