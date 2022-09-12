Binghamton holds 12th annual ‘9/11 Memorial Stair Climb’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Mirabito Stadium was the home of Binghamton’s 12th annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Sunday.

The event showed remembrance for the 343 fallen firefighters, along with everyone who lost their lives on 9/11.

Participants of today’s climb wore a tag of one of the firefighters who died on that day, so each climber had someone they climbed for.

Climbers would weave up and down the stadium stairs, all the way around five times. The distance totals 110 stories to represent how many stories the World Trade Center had.

Binghamton Firefighter, Chris Mallery, said the events of 9/11 are what inspired him to become a firefighter.

“Even though it was 21 years ago, it’s still in the back of everyone’s mind,” Mallery said. “We can never forget and this is the best way I can honor them.”

He said he hopes nobody forgets -- as it’s important to remember and honor those who gave their lives on that day.

People from around the Upper East Coast participated in the climb.

Mallery said that the event will continue on next year, so those who were unable to attend this year can still get involved.