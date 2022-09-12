Broome Co. Health Dept. urges residents to get bivalent COVID-19 vaccine, which it now has

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Broome County residents can now receive “updated boosters” to fight COVID-19.

The Broome County Health Department announced it received shipments of the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine. With the vaccines available, the department said it is encouraging residents to stay up to day on their vaccinations.

The bivalent Moderna vaccine has been approved for people 18-year-old and older and the bivalent Pfizer vaccine has been approved for people 12-year-old and older, the health department noted.

The department also said anyone who received a primary series of the vaccine should wait two months before receiving a bivalent booster.

“COVID-19 vaccines remain highly effective in preventing severe disease and hospitalization, but research shows their effectiveness can wane over time,” the health department said in a news release. “That is why it is important to receive the new COVID-19 bivalent vaccines which help to cover the original virus strain and the currently circulating omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.”

The Broome County Health Department is located at 225 Front St. in Binghamton. If you’re eligible to receive the vaccine you can register here.