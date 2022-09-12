Broome County Sheriff asks public for help with identifying burglary suspects

WINDSOR (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for suspects involved in a burglary that was committed at a hunting cabin on Trim Street in the Town of Windsor.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office stated that the property was first scouted on Sept. 9, 2022, throughout the night. Around 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 10, 2022. The sheriff’s office said the two subjects committed a burglary at the scene.

According to authorities, one suspect was wearing older-style white Nike shoes with the black swoosh.

The office noted that around the property there are several trails and it believes the suspects may have come through the woods.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with any information or camera footage to contact its Detective Division at (607) 778-2053 or the BCSO Anonymous Tip Line at (607) 778-1196.