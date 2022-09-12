Erie County biodiesel company reports cooking-oil theft in Johnson City, Endicott

(MGN)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) -- The Johnson City Police and Endicott police departments both received notices about used cooking oil theft that occurred in both villages.

On Aug. 23, Buffalo Biodiesel, which is based in Tonawanda, NY, reported used cooking oil being taken from Pizza in the Plaza on Harry L Drive in Johnson City.

According to Johnson City Police Chief Brent Dodge, cooking oil can be resold and is valuable. Yet, as of Monday, there are no details on a suspect.

Buffalo Biodiesel also reported an incident with the Endicott Police Department about cooking-oil theft at an undisclosed restaurant in the village on Aug. 31.

Dodge and Endicott Police Chief Patrick Garey said cooking-oil thefts are reported a few times every year.

Authorities could not confirm if the incidents are related.

