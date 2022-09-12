Johnson City man sentenced to 5 years in prison for criminal possession of a weapon

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County’s District Attorney’s Office announced on Monday that Muhammad Aziz, 23, of Johnson City entered a plea of guilty to the felony charge of Criminal Possession of a weapon in the second degree.

The district attorney’s office said that on June 15, 2022, the New York State Police Special Operations Response Team held out a search warrant at the Aziz residence at 305 Grand Ave. in the Villiage of Johnson City.

The office added that police found a quantity of cocaine, methamphetamine and an illegal and loaded .9 mm pistol.

“Our local law enforcement agencies are doing an outstanding job of removing illegally possessed weapons from our community,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak

According to the district attorney’s office, Aziz will face up to 5 years in prison when he is sentenced on Dec. 12.