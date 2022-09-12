Man, 20, killed in Ithaca crash

ITHACA, NY (WBNG) -- New York State Police said one person was killed in a car crash over the weekend in Ithaca.

State Police said troopers responded to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a wooded area of Coddington Road around 8 a.m. on Sept. 10.

Police said Shea T. Colbert, 20, of New Jersey was found dead at the scene of the crash. His vehicle had left the roadway and struck multiple trees within the wooded area, police said.

The details of how Colbert got off the roadway were not revealed.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.