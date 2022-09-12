United Way hosts special 9/11 Memorial Ceremony, honoring the fallen

VESTAL (WBNG) -- On Sunday, the United Way of Broome County held a special 9/11 Memorial Ceremony to honor those who lost their lives that day.

Local veterans gathered at sunset in front of a field of flags to retire the colors and play taps.

United Way Of Broome County Executive Director, LoriAnne Welch, said this moving ceremony is a result of many days of preparations. Community members helped set the field of flags and made sure they stood straight for the ceremony.

“It’s such an honor each year to be a part of our community coming together to remember and honor those 2,977 lives that were valiantly lost on that day,” Welch said.

She said coming together as a community will help us never forget that day.

Many individuals visit and view the flags as way of honoring those who were lost.